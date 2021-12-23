Search continues for missing Florida woman after car found at park

Family members will be back out searching for a missing Osceola County woman.

Paola Miranda-Rosa, 31, was last seen nearly a week ago. On Tuesday, investigators found her car at Wekiwa Springs State Park.

Deputies have been searching the area but have found no sign of Paola.

The family is begging anyone with information to come forward.

"Don’t be afraid to share it, even if it’s wrong like if it’s somebody else. We want her home. Paola we love you. We want you home," her family pleaded.

Deputies said they are working with the Orange County Sheriff's Office and using drones, canoes, scuba divers, bloodhounds and K-9s to search miles of land and waterways that could have been accessible to Miranda-Rosa.

Officials said the search of the park began on Tuesday evening.

At this time, and through information collected so far, investigators said foul play is not suspected.

The family says Paola was last seen wearing blue jeans, shorts, and a green or white shirt. Deputies say she suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

This is an Osceola County case, so please reach out to them with any information: 407-348-2222.

