Sea turtle rescue underway as cold-stunned animals arrive at Brevard Zoo

The Brief Brevard Zoo is treating about 45 cold-stunned sea turtles rescued from the Indian River Lagoon. The turtles were weakened after water temperatures dropped during a recent freeze and are being warmed and examined. Officials expect more turtles to be found and urge the public to report lethargic animals to wildlife authorities.



As temperatures begin to rise after a recent freeze, the Brevard Zoo is working to rescue and treat dozens of cold-stunned sea turtles found along the Indian River Lagoon.

Zoo officials said about 45 green sea turtles were being cared for at the Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center, most of them recovered from the Mosquito Lagoon.

What we know:

The turtles were brought in after water temperatures dropped quickly during the freeze, leaving the cold-blooded reptiles unable to regulate their body heat. Prolonged exposure to frigid water can cause shock and, in severe cases, death.

Veterinarians said the turtles are being warmed in a controlled environment and examined for signs of anemia, low blood glucose and stress. Staff also remove barnacles and other debris before releasing the animals back into warmer waters.

What we don't know:

The scope of the impact the freeze has had on sea turtles is unknown. The zoo expects to find more cold-stunned turtles in the coming days.

What you can do:

Officials urged the public to report any lethargic turtles to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission or the Sea Turtle Preservation Society, and said donations and visits to the zoo can support rescue efforts.