Sea turtle nesting season off to record start in Volusia County

The Brief More than 700 sea turtle nests have been counted in Volusia County, already surpassing previous early-season records. Officials are urging beachgoers to avoid nesting areas and remove obstacles that could endanger turtles and hatchlings. The first hatchlings of the season could begin emerging later this month.



Sea turtle nesting season is off to a record-setting start in Volusia County, with more than 700 nests documented so far and roughly five months remaining before the season ends.

County officials said more than 350 nests have been recorded in New Smyrna Beach alone. At the same point in 2023 — previously the county's record year — about 440 nests had been counted countywide.

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Florida's sea turtle nesting season runs from March 1 through Oct. 31 and includes several threatened and endangered species, including loggerheads, green turtles, leatherbacks and the rare Kemp's ridley sea turtle.

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Officials are urging beachgoers to help protect nesting turtles and hatchlings by staying at least 50 feet away from nesting turtles, avoiding marked nesting areas, removing beach furniture and toys before sunset, filling in holes, flattening sandcastles and limiting artificial light visible from the beach.

The precautions are intended to maintain a clear path between nests and the ocean and reduce threats to hatchlings as they emerge and make their way to the water.

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The first hatchlings of the season could begin emerging later this month, officials said.

Anyone who encounters a sick, injured or distressed sea turtle is asked to contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC.