School bus suffers engine fire while on Florida highway, officials say

A school bus caught fire while traveling on a Florida highway, officials said.

The Seminole County Fire Department said that a school bus had an engine fire while traveling on the 417.

They said that there were five occupants on the bus but no injuries were reported.

