Scam alert: Fake court flyers for hoax violations targeting Florida drivers

The Brief The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is warning drivers about a new scam that is apparently targeting motorists across the state. Flyers that read "Notice of Default" and "Enforcement Action Initiated" are making the rounds, threatening people to scan a QR code to resolve various issues, like parking or toll violations. The flyer then reportedly includes a false court date. "Residents are reminded that official government entities do not request payment through QR codes, third‑party links, or unverified online platforms."



The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) said a new scam involving counterfeit court notices is making the rounds.

These counterfeit notices have been designed to look like records from a state or county court and are demanding people pay fines ("judgements") against them for various parking or toll violations. The flyers read "Notice of Default" and "Enforcement Action Initiated," and claim to list the violation, the statute, and a QR code to pay the "full payment"

Some even threaten "further legal consequences" and a future court date.

"These communications are not issued by any Florida court, clerk’s office, or state agency. Residents are reminded that official government entities do not request payment through QR codes, third‑party links, or unverified online platforms," the agency said in a news release.

FLHSMV will never contact someone via text message demanding payment or to threaten suspension or arrest, the agency said.

Here is what these fake flyers look like

A screenshot of a scam flyer that is targeting Florida drivers. Courtesy: Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

What to do if you receive one

What you can do:

Do not click any links, call any numbers

Do not share personal or financial information, like name, phone number, bank account, debit card, or credit card information

Call your local law enforcement right away, and report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)