Suspect arrested for deadly shooting that critically injured Auburn's Brian Battie: SCSO

A Sarasota man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in a deadly shooting over the weekend that left Auburn University's Brian Battie critically injured and his brother dead, according to deputies.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Darryl Bernard Brookins was taken into custody with the help of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

According to officials, deputies initially responded to reports of a shooting in the Tallywood Centre Plaza around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say the incident happened in the parking lot of the plaza on 17th Street. According to the sheriff's office, Tommie L. Battie IV, was found dead.

Investigators say there were four other victims who were taken to area hospitals in Manatee and Sarasota counties. Tommie L. Battie IV's 22-year-old brother, Brian Battie, was hospitalized for a gunshot wound to his head.

Brian Battie is a Sarasota-born Auburn University football running back who started his collegiate football career at the University of South Florida.

Auburn Football Head Coach, Hugh Freeze, said Brian Battie was still on a ventilator as of Monday afternoon.

Brookins was charged with murder, attempted murder, and as a felon in possession of a firearm, according to law enforcement. The sheriff's office says he will be booked into the Sarasota County Correctional Facility.

