Florida teen, 14, arrested over 'joke' bomb threat at school, officials say

The Brief A 14-year-old Santa Fe High School student is facing a potential criminal charge of making a false threat after allegedly joking with another student about having a "bomb in my backpack." A guidance counselor overheard the remark and reported it to school officials. The student was pulled from class and her backpack searched. Nothing was found, police said. The student was arrested and charged with one count of making a false report concerning planting a bomb or explosive.



A 14-year-old student at Santa Fe High School in Alachua County has been arrested for allegedly making a false bomb threat, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

No bomb or explosive was found with the student or at the school, the sheriff's office said. The student told detectives that she made the comment as a "joke."

"She doesn't even know I have a bomb in my backpack" — Alleged "joke" made by student via Alachua County Sheriff's Office

The backstory:

On June 1, a guidance counselor stationed at the school's front gate overheard two students talking. One of them allegedly said: "She doesn't even know I have a bomb in my backpack," according to the Alachua Police Department.

Police pulled the student from class and searched her and her backpack, police said. Nothing serious was found.

In an interview with detectives, the student admitted to making the comment and said she meant it as a "joke," the police department said. A second person who was walking with the student said she also believed it to be a joke, but told the girl that she should not make comments like that, police said.

The 14-year-old student was arrested under suspicion of making a false report concerning planting a bomb, explosive, or a weapon of mass destruction. The police department said she was also suspended from school.

What they're saying:

"The Alachua Police Department takes all threats involving schools seriously. Comments involving bombs, weapons, or violence are not jokes and can result in serious criminal consequences, even when no actual threat is found," the police department said.

What you can do:

"The Alachua Police Department encourages parents and guardians to speak with students about the seriousness of making threatening statements. Additionally, please emphasize the critical importance of immediately reporting suspicious or concerning behavior to school officials or law enforcement."