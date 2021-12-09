Santa Claus is coming to town! Winter Park announces Santa appearances

article

The City of Winter Park is preparing to welcome Santa to the city on the evenings of Monday, December 13, through Thursday, December 16, and Monday, December 20.

Young and young-at-heart will have the chance to wave to Old St. Nick himself as he rides his sleigh through Winter Park neighborhoods.

"On Dasher, on Dancer and Donner and Blitzen!"

Santa will make stops in local neighborhoods according to the following schedule. The times are approximate and subject to change.

Monday, December 13

6:10 p.m. Shady Park

6:20 p.m. Israel Simpson Court

7:00 p.m. Raintree Court

7:45 p.m. Winter Park Country Club

Tuesday, December 14

6:20 p.m. Howell Branch Preserve

6:45 p.m. Elm Avenue & Lake Knowles Circle

7:00 p.m. Sunset Drive & Chestnut Avenue

7:45 p.m. Phelps Park

Wednesday, December 15

6:00 p.m. Brookshire Elementary

7:15 p.m. Lakemont Fire Station 62

8:00 p.m. Genius & Mizell avenues

Thursday, December 16

6:00 p.m. Orwin Manor

7:00 p.m. Briarwood Drive

7:30 p.m. Harland Park

8:00 p.m. Chelton Circle

Monday, December 20

6:00 p.m. Traveling various Winter Park streets

7:00 p.m. Margaret Square

The City of Winter Park has many other holiday events planned, which you can find here.

