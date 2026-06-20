Sanford Police report the death of pedestrian struck by a vehicle late Friday

The Brief A pedestrian is hit in the area of French Avenue and 27th Street Police say the accident happened around 11pm Friday The person died after being transported to the hospital.



The Source: Details provided by the Sanford Police Department

The Sanford Police Department says that a pedestrian died late Friday after being struck by a vehicle.

In response to an inquiry from FOX 35, a police spokesperson says that officers responded to a crash scene at French Avenue and 27th Street around 11pm.

When they arrived, the officers found a person lying in the roadway.

That person was transported to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead by medical personnel when they arrived.



The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on scene and the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation according to the spokesperson.



