Sanford officer placed on administrative leave after alleged domestic violence incident: police

A Sanford officer was placed on administrative leave Thursday pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation, according to police.

The Sanford Police Department said it was notified by the Casselberry Police Department of a domestic violence investigation involving Sanford officer William Hamlin.

No other details were immediately made available.

"We will investigate every aspect of the incident and allegation," Chief Cecil Smith said in a statement. "We ask for patience as we work through this process as we make every effort to be thorough and transparent with the outcome."