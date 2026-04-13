Seminole County considers funding plan for S.R. 417 connector toll road

The Brief Seminole County is discussing funding for a 2-mile toll road connecting SR 417 to Sanford Airport. CFX would contribute about $150M, with Seminole County and nearby cities also being asked to help fund it. Supporters cite traffic relief, while critics question using taxpayer and gas tax money for a toll project.



A proposed State Road 417 connector project in Seminole County is moving forward in discussions, with local leaders weighing how to fund the planned two-mile toll road linking the road to the Sanford Airport.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority has agreed to contribute about $150 million to the project, while Seminole County has committed roughly $28 million, along with additional funding tied to grants and other sources.

Local perspective:

Officials are also asking nearby cities — including Lake Mary, Oviedo, Winter Springs and Sanford — to contribute through gas tax revenue over an estimated 8 to 10 years.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Sanford officials said the proposed contribution would amount to about $1 million annually if approved.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Supporters of the project say the new connector would help ease growing traffic congestion and improve regional mobility as the area continues to expand. The roadway is expected to generate about $50 million annually in toll revenue once completed.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

However, some city leaders and residents have questioned whether taxpayer dollars should be used to support a toll road project, particularly as costs continue to rise and municipalities balance other transportation priorities, including transit services.

Officials noted that the discussion remains ongoing, and no final funding vote has been taken. The project is still under review as participating governments evaluate long-term costs and benefits.