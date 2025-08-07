Sanford man dies after being hit by another car following minor accident, troopers say

The Brief A Sanford man died on Wednesday night after being hit by a car. The crash happened after the man was walking following another minor car accident. The driver of the car was not injured during the crash.



A Sanford man died on Wednesday night after being hit by a car while walking following another minor car accident in Pasco County, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) say.

What happened?

What we know:

Troopers say the deadly crash took place around 10:17 p.m. on westbound State Road 56 in Pasco County.

The crash involved a Honda Civic, driven by a 40-year-old Sanford man, and a 34-year-old Sanford man who was walking.

Officials say the 34-year-old Sanford man had just been involved in a minor crash, east of Shops Lane, when he then walked into the path of the Honda Civic and was hit.

The man was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Honda Civic was not injured during the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.