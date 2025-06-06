Sanford neighbors help rescue widow and her cat from house fire, officials say

The Brief A group of Sanford neighbors rushed to the rescue of a widow and her cat after her home broke out in a raging fire on Friday. Authorities said there were no injuries in the fire. It is currently unclear how the fire started.



A group of Sanford neighbors rushed to the rescue of a widow and her cat after her home broke out in a raging fire on Friday.

What happened?

What we know:

Multiple units responded to a house fire that broke out on Friday evening at a home off Wayside Drive in Sanford.

Anthony Zanca, a neighbor in the area, called 911 when he saw smoke coming out of his neighbor's woodshed on Brynwood Lane.

Zanca said he and other neighbors ensured the widow who lived in the home got out safely with her cat.

Officials said the fire was under control within 10 minutes, and the outside woodworking shed did not spread to the main structure of the home.

Authorities said there were no injuries in the fire.

A house fire broke out on Friday evening at a home off Wayside Drive in Sanford. (Credit: Anthony Zanca)

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear how the fire started.

What's next:

The fire is continuing to be investigated by the state.

