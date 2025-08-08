Sanford flooding raises concerns after $1 million prevention project fails

The Brief A wiring error in a $1 million downtown Sanford upgrade caused flooding after a heavy rain. The malfunction overwhelmed the sewage system, sending water into streets and some businesses. Officials say repairs are nearly complete and the issue should not happen again.



Forecast rain this weekend has some Seminole County residents bracing for more flooding, just days after downtown Sanford streets were inundated despite a costly project meant to prevent it.

What we know:

Sanford’s downtown saw flooding earlier this week despite a $1 million infrastructure upgrade aimed at preventing it.

A newly installed lift station, part of the project, was incorrectly wired by a contractor, causing it to malfunction. Heavy rain — several inches in under an hour — overwhelmed the city’s sewage system, sending water rushing down First Street and into some businesses.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said whether the contractor responsible for the wiring mistake will face penalties or bear repair costs. It’s also unclear if additional upgrades or preventive measures will be implemented to ensure future storms don’t cause similar problems. The city hasn’t provided a timeline for fully testing all three lift stations.

The backstory:

The downtown project, which included three new lift stations, was designed to address persistent flooding in low-lying areas of Sanford. Business owners and residents have long complained about water pooling in streets during summer storms. Officials had hoped the upgrades would provide lasting relief, making this week’s flooding a frustrating setback.

What they're saying:

Video taken earlier this week shows water rushing along First Street in waves during what officials described as a normal downpour.

"This water was just rolling right through like waves down the street," said Rosemarie Gedney, who recorded the scene while at a bar downtown. "Why are flood-prone areas still being flooded from a simple rainstorm?"

Mayor Art Woodruff said the culprit was a newly installed lift station — part of a $1 million upgrade that included three such stations — that had been wired incorrectly by a contractor. The malfunction, coupled with several inches of rainfall in less than an hour, overloaded the city’s sewage system.

"All of us are disappointed that what we thought was going to fix the problem, it failed in a sense," Woodruff said.

Hollerbach’s German Restaurant on East First Street narrowly avoided flooding as employees pumped out water. On Sanford Avenue, Brewlando Brewing Company wasn’t as lucky, taking on water while city crews were still leveling the ground.

"Downtown Sanford, that shouldn’t happen," Gedney said.

Woodruff called the incident a "learning experience" and said both problem sites have been addressed — one fully repaired and the other nearly complete.

"Neither of those issues should happen again," he said.