Heavy rain causes potential flash flooding in Levy, Citrus counties

The Brief Heavy, slow-moving thunderstorms in Levy and Citrus counties are predicted to drop three to six inches of rain Saturday, prompting localized flash flood concerns. The weather system will move eastward by Saturday afternoon, bringing scattered, slow-moving thunderstorms to the Orlando metro area and coastal beaches. Muggy conditions persist statewide as Central Florida remains in the tropical humidity range, with dew points hanging between 76 and 79 degrees.



Torrential rain from slow-moving thunderstorms dumped several inches of water across Levy and Citrus counties on Saturday morning, triggering flash flood advisories across parts of Central-West Florida.

"We need the rain, and we've got a lot of it on the way," FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Garner reported Saturday morning.

What we know:

A moist flow moving east off the Gulf – with high pressure to the south – created "buckets of rain" pouring in central-west Florida.

Cedar Key, Inglis, Chiefland, Homosassa Springs and Dunnellon were among the areas being affected by inches of some much-needed rain, Garner said.

Garner predicted anywhere from three to six inches of rain, which could cause some flooding issues, he said. A flash flood threat was issued for these areas.

Chance of storms in Orlando?

As the weather system shifts slowly eastward, the threat of flash flooding will diminish, though scattered afternoon storms remain likely across Central and East Florida.

By Saturday afternoon, around 2 p.m., some isolated and some scattered thunderstorms will develop in Deltona, Orlando and Kissimmee and along the Atlantic Coast – Palm Coast, Daytona Beach, Titusville and Cocoa Beach.

"It'll be slow movers, isolated, not raining out your plans all day long," Garner said.

Saturday morning temperatures

Gainesville: 81°

Ocala: 81°

Leesburg: 83°

DeLand: 85°

Orlando: 81°

St. Cloud: 82°

Palm Coast: 82°

Daytona Beach: 82°

New Smyrna Beach: 84°

Cocoa Beach: 82°

Titusville: 82°

Florida dew point guide

High humidity continues to dominate the region, putting Central Florida squarely in the "tropical" range. Dew points across the area range from 76° to 79°, creating sticky, muggy conditions through the weekend.