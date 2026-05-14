Sanford commissioners to buy zoo tickets for students as contribution to sloth recovery

The Brief The City of Sanford will purchase 82 student tickets at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens for a summer camp. Buying the tickets is one way city leaders thought to help pay for sloth recovery without making a direct donation to the zoo. The cost of the tickets is roughly $1500. The money will come from Mayor Art Woodruff’s and Commissioner Claudia Thomas’ discretionary funds.



Sanford city commissioners approved the purchase of dozens of student tickets to the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden as a way to contribute to sloth recovery.

The decision came as a compromise during Monday’s meeting. Instead of making a direct donation to the zoo, commissioners decided funding a field trip was the best use of taxpayer dollars and also a way to avoid any potential claims of misspending.

The purchase will be made with funds from Mayor Art Woodruff’s and Commissioner Claudia Thomas’ discretionary funds. In total, the city will pay up to $1,500 for the tickets. Up to $1,000 will come from Thomas’ fund. Up to $500 will come from Woodruff’s fund.

What they're saying:

Commissioner Claudia Thomas said she had to act.

"If everybody is stepping up, and we, the City of Sanford, do not, then shame on us," Thomas said.

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Mayor Art Woodruff called it a win-win scenario.

"The zoo gets revenue that they can put towards whatever they need it for, and if it’s for the sloths, that’s the reason we’re doing this, great, but also our kids get something," Woodruff said.

The backstory:

FOX 35 began digging into sloth deaths tied to Sloth World in February. Our investigation uncovered dozens of sloth deaths in an Orange County warehouse before Sloth World was set to open on International Drive.

Sloth World no longer plans to open.

What's next:

Fifty-five sloths tied to Sloth World have died so far. Ten surviving sloths are getting care at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens.

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Commissioner Thomas said she wants to look into other ways the city may be able to contribute to the zoo.

The Source: FOX 35 watched Monday’s Sanford City Commission meeting spoke with Mayor Art Woodruff and Commissioner Claudia Thomas. FOX 35 also used information from the FWC and Central Florida Zoo compiled from previous reports.



