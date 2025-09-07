Invest 91L dissipates in the Atlantic; 2 zones marked for potential tropical development in mid-September

The Brief Invest 91L has dissipated in the Atlantic due to the Saharan dust and wind shear. That means there is no tropical activity forecasted for the next 7 days, the National Hurricane Center. The Climate Prediction Center issues longer tropical outlooks, which has designated 2 potential disturbances for potential development near the Gulf and one off the coast of Africa.



What happened to Invest 91L? On Saturday, the tropical wave that was thought to become a tropical depression and then Tropical Storm Gabrielle, was disrupted by Saharan dust, dry air, and wind shear, and ripped apart.

It dissipated – and no tropical activity is expected for at least the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center. It comes as the climatological "peak" of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season nears – Sept. 10 – despite the hurricane season lasting until Nov. 30, 2025.

Climate Prediction Center eyes 2 potential disturbances

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center puts out long-range weather outlooks and tropical outlooks, some looking 14 days ahead or longer. Whereas the National Hurricane Center looks 7 days ahead. The outlooks

For weeks 2 and 3 – Sept. 10-16, and Sept. 17-23 – the Climate Prediction Center has designated two large areas for potential tropical activity in both the Gulf/Caribbean, and in the far east Atlantic, off the coast of Africa. As of Sunday, both were listed at a <20% probability.

Being so far out, it's too soon to know anything for sure. There is no system right now. There is no tropical storm. There is no hurricane. The CPC puts out these outlooks for the public, meteorologists, government entities, and other entities to be aware of.

What about Florida?

It is too soon to tell what the impacts to Florida will be, if any. This is a future outlook and a lot could change in the days and weeks ahead. The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to monitor any changes.

Though it is a good reminder to be prepared for hurricane season.