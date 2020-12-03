Ryan Seacrest Foundation opens broadcast studio at Arnold Palmer Hospital

article

Kids staying at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children now have a new creative outlet thanks to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

The hospital partnered with Seacrest to open a state-of-the-art, 1,200 sq. ft. broadcast media center called Seacrest Studios. It's the 11th location of its kind and the first in Florida.

The studio will allow patients to explore the creative realms of radio, TV and new media.

Seacrest hosted a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the space. He was joined by superstar Justin Bieber, who interacted with several hospital patients through Zoom.

“2020 has been a year unlike any other and the Ryan Seacrest Foundation is honored to be welcomed into the lives of Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children’s patients and families,” said Ryan Seacrest. “We are thrilled to be able to share a fun and creative outlet during their stay that continues to keep their health and safety a priority during these challenging times.”

Patients will be able to host their own radio and TV shows, watch live musical performances, play games and interview visiting celebrity guests! Activities will be broadcast through a closed-circuit network so patients in their rooms can enjoy it too.

“Although this has been an extremely challenging year, we could not be more thrilled to officially open Seacrest Studios at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer,” said hospital president Cary D’Ortona. “We’re looking forward to safely engaging with our patients in new and creative ways and bringing some much-needed fun to the children and our team.”

The studio is located on the first floor of the hospital and is encased in glass, allowing patients and visitors to view the daily programming happening inside.