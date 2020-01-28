Runner claims to find homemade spike weapons on natural trail

article

Authorities in Australia are warning the public after someone claimed to have found homemade spikes scattered across a popular running trail.

Officers from Lake Macquarie Police District were called to Alexanders Trail in Lake Macquarie State Conservation Park at Bolton Point, near Toronto, on Monday where a runner found the devices.

The New South Wales Police Force posted photos to Facebook showing what appeared to be wine corks with nails protruding from them, "similar to historic weapons known as caltrops."

Officers say the man continued running down the trail where he found two piles hiding more spikes.

Authorities did not indicate whether anyone had been injuried by the hidden spikes.

The investigation is ongoing.