Caregiver arrested for stealing from senior in Flagler County, officials say

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a home health aide after she allegedly stole cash and a debit card from a senior under her care and used it to make hundreds of dollars in unauthorized purchases.

According to officials, deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Katie Swain of Pomona Park, on Dec. 31, following a month-long investigation by the agency’s Problem Area Crime Enforcement and Fugitive Unit.

Reports suggest that the investigation began in early December when a senior resident at HarborChase of Palm Coast noticed several unauthorized transactions on his bank statement. The victim also discovered cash and his debit card were missing from his wallet.

Detectives determined Swain, a newly hired employee at the assisted living facility, was assigned as the victim’s care provider on the day the cash and card went missing.

According to officials, a review of bank records showed a pattern of fraudulent transactions made primarily in Putnam County, near where Swain lives. Investigators also obtained store surveillance video showing Swain using the victim’s debit card to make dozens of purchases.

In total, deputies say Swain made $664.02 in fraudulent debit card transactions and stole $30 in cash. Purchases included gas, snacks, groceries, and multiple online transactions.

"This woman abused her position of trust and authority as a home health aide for gas, donuts, and trinkets," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said.

"She stole from a senior who trusted her and used his debit card as her own. Luckily for her, there are plenty of snacks she can buy with her own money from the commissary at the Green Roof Inn."

Swain was arrested on charges of fraudulent use of personal identification information and grand theft from a person 65 years of age or older. She was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later released on a $10,000 bond, according to deputies.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to verify anyone hired to provide in-home care, especially for seniors. Licensing information for health care workers can be verified through the Florida Department of Health.