Royal Caribbean teams up with Florida organization to clean up beach

Royal Caribbean is joining forces with a non-profit to clean up Brevard County.

A large crowd spent their Super Bowl Sunday picking up trash at Port Canaveral's Jetty Park. Royal Carribean's 'Harmony of the Seas' Captain and his crew members helped clean up the beach. They teamed up with Port employees and volunteers with the organization, 'Keep Brevard Beautiful.'

The Captain said that was proud that 200 people showed up to the good cause. He told FOX 35 News that Brevard County "became my home away from home... I even invested here. I have a condo. I just tell everybody, I'm gonna go clean up the backyard in my own home today."

MORE NEWS: Coronavirus prompts family to cancel vacation, they say Norwegian won't refund them thousands of dollars

Locals and Canadian visitors were also part of the group.

Royal Caribbean donated $2,000 to the non-profit 'Keep Brevard Beautiful,' so that it can continue its anti-littering program.