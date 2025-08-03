Roof collapses at Truist Bank branch on South OBT; no injuries reported

The Brief A roof collapsed at a Truist Bank in Orlando on South Orange Blossom Trail. No injuries were reported, and the cause is still under investigation. The branch remains closed as officials assess the damage.



A roof collapse at a Truist Bank branch on South Orange Blossom Trail left a pile of rubble but, fortunately, no one was injured, officials said.

What we know:

The roof of the Truist Bank branch at 11200 S. Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando collapsed, leaving behind rubble but no injuries.

Emergency responders with Orange County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene quickly, and the bank confirmed that no one was hurt during the incident. The branch remains closed as investigators work to determine the cause.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet identified what led to the structural failure. It remains unclear how extensive the damage is or how long repairs might take. The bank has not provided a specific timeline for when the branch may reopen.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Truist said it is working with law enforcement to assess the damage and determine the next steps.

"First and foremost, we’re pleased to report there were no injuries related to this damage," said Brian Davis, director of consumer and small business banking communications for Truist. "Our teams are engaged and partnering with local officials to assess the damage. We’re working diligently to determine when we’ll be able to re-open the branch for our clients."