Rolling Loud hip-hop festival expands to Orlando for 2026

Rolling Loud, the popular hip-hop festival, is moving to Orlando in 2026.

What we know:

Festival organizers have announced the festival will take place in Orlando this summer instead of Miami, where it was founded.

Rolling Loud 2026 will take place May 8-10 at Camping World Stadium. Festival organizers have teased a full week of "exclusive events and experiences" leading up to the main event.

Matt Zingler, Rolling Loud co-founder and co-CEO, said one of the main reasons for the move was the accessibility Orlando offered.

"We wanted to bring Rolling Loud back to the summer and build it without compromise," Zinger said in a statement. "With Orlando, we’re able to be more accessible for fans, expand our footprint, and think long-term. Rolling Loud has always been about meeting the culture where it’s going, not where it’s been."

The lineup has yet to be announced, but, in the past, the festival has featured some of the biggest names in hip-hop, including Travis Scott, Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa and more.

The event will also feature food vendors, bars and art installations.

What's next:

Pre-sale tickets are already on sale on Rolling Loud’s website. Prices start at $249 for a 3-day general admission pass. The festival is also offering a layaway plan with a $9.99 deposit for a limited time.

What is Rolling Loud?

Rolling Loud bills itself as "the world's largest hip-hop festival."

Childhood friends Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, both Florida natives, started the festival in South Florida in 2015 to highlight rising hip-hop talent.

In the years since, the festival has expanded to other cities and countries, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portugal, Germany, and Australia.

The festival will return to Australia for the first time since 2019 this spring.