Severance-Lopez, praised for integrity during tenure at sheriff’s office, now under scrutiny

The Brief Robin Severance-Lopez, the estranged wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, was arrested on charges of conspiracy to invest proceeds from racketeering tied to an illegal gambling operation. She previously worked at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office from 2003 to 2015 in roles including crime scene technician and patrol deputy. Prosecutors allege she helped move up to $700,000 in illicit funds; she was released on bond on July 7, 2025.



Robin Severance-Lopez, the estranged wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, worked at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office for a number of years and held multiple roles before her recent arrest on racketeering-related charges, according to official records.

What was Robin Severance-Lopez's role at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office?

What we know:

Severance-Lopez, who was arrested and charged with conspiracy to invest proceeds from racketeering in connection with her husband, suspended Sheriff Marcos Lopez, worked at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office from 2003 to 2015.

She began her career as a crime scene technician and later served seven years as a full-time patrol deputy. In 2011, she transitioned to a reserve deputy role before resigning in 2015 due to illness.

Robin Severance-Lopez in bond hearing | July 3, 2025

"Always displays integrity"

According to her employee evaluations, Severance-Lopez was praised for her professionalism and integrity. One report noted she "always displays integrity" and conducts herself with professionalism.

In her job application, she wrote that she had been raised "to always tell the truth… and to be an honorable, hardworking, morally ethical young woman."

Throughout her time with the sheriff’s office, Severance-Lopez expressed interest in joining the Criminal Investigations division.

Denied disability

After her resignation, she applied for disability benefits, but both her original claim and appeal were denied.

Why was Robin Severance-Lopez arrested?

Severance-Lopez is accused of helping move illicit money tied to a multimillion-dollar illegal gambling ring allegedly involving her estranged husband.

Prosecutors say she facilitated the transfer of up to $700,000 in illegal funds.

Severance-Lopez was arrested on June 23, 2025, weeks after Marcos Lopez was arrested on federal charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering and racketeering.

A judge set her bond at $400,000 and ordered her to surrender her passport, wear a GPS monitor, and avoid contact with Marcos Lopez.

Robin Severance-Lopez released on bond

Robin Severance-Lopez walked out of the Lake County Jail on Monday, July 7, 2025, just a few hours after a judge gave clearance for her to post bond.

She had been behind bars for several days following her arrest related to an alleged illegal gambling operation that reportedly generated millions of dollars over the years.