Robbery suspect dead after shootout with FedEx driver in Lawndale

Authorities say a man is dead and a FedEx driver is hospitalized after an attempted robbery turned into a shootout Tuesday night in Lawndale.

According to police, the gunfire erupted on the 600 block of Unruh Ave just after 7 p.m.

The 32-year-old FedEx driver had just delivered a granddaughter's Christmas gift when one of two suspects started firing.

The driver, who was shot once in the stomach, allegedly returned fire and struck the one of the suspects several times in the chest and back. The two men both loaded into a car and fled the scene.

Police say the suspect, 27-year-old Jevan Lundy, was found abandoned on the 1400 block of Creston Street. Authorities later found the getaway vehicle on the 1400 block of Unruh Street.

Lundy was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 8:30 p.m. The FedEx driver is said to be in critical but stable condition.

The second suspect is cooperating with authorities. Investigators say the FedEx driver is legally licensed to carry a firearm.

FedEx is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

"We are aware of the incident in Philadelphia this evening," FedEx said in a statement given to FOX 29. "The safety of our team members and service providers is a top priority and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time."

FedEx would not say if their company policy allows drivers to carry firearms.

"We are not at liberty to disclose details of our internal policies. All further questions should be directed to law enforcement," FedEx said.

