Road trips: What are the best and worst states to visit this summer
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you’re struggling to map out a summer road trip right now, you are definitely not alone.
Finding a destination is one thing, but trying to juggle cheap accommodations, safe driving routes, and finding cool stuff to do along the way can make you want to throw your hands up and spend another summer at home.
Ultimate road trip cheat sheet
What we know:
WalletHub just dropped a report—or more like a cheat code — comparing all 50 states so you don’t have to.
The best part? Florida secured 5th place, meaning putting extra mileage on your car is not a requirement to make unforgettable memories.
The Sunshine State offers everything from pristine beaches and summer festivals to national parks, and, of course, the magic of theme parks in the Sunshine State, which ranked #2 in attractions.
The top ten states to visit on your summer road trip
- Minnesota
- Utah
- Louisiana
- New York
- Florida
- Texas
- Maine
- Georgia
- North Carolina
- Ohio
Ranking low on the list does not necessarily mean a location is not worth visiting. WalletHub based its report on what states have to offer overall for road trippers.
What they're saying:
Chip Lupo, WalletHub Finance Analyst, explains that, "The best states for summer road trips, therefore, are those that keep costs low while providing the best driving experience and the most fun activities."
Top ten worst states for a summer road trip
- New Hampshire
- Montana
- New Mexico
- Massachusetts
- Vermont
- Maryland
- California
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Rhode Island
How did WalletHub come up with the list?
The backstory:
WalletHub said it gathered data from government agencies and official travel organizations to evaluate three main categories: costs, safety, and attractions. It also factored in how much fun there is to be had.
Analysts look at everything from gas prices, hotel and restaurants, costs to car crash fatalities and beach access.
Once all the data was gathered, WalletHub graded each of the 32 key metrics on a scale from 0 to 100 and averaged out the scores, and the state with the highest total score out of 100 takes #1 spot.
The Source: This story was written based off reports shared by WalletHub analysts.