Riverview High School students catch goliath grouper from Turtle Beach

A 17-year-old caught a fish that weighed an estimated 250lbs over the weekend with the help of his friends.

Isaac Francis is a junior at Riverview High School. He caught a goliath grouper while fishing off Turtle Beach on Saturday night, according to Stu Francis, the teen's father.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Stu Francis

Stu Francis says his son called the catch "lucky" but he credits skill and years of experience. Isaac Francis has been an avid fisherman since he was young, according to his dad.

Several of the boys who helped catch the grouper also attend Riverview High School.