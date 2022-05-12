'Rise to the Challenge Gala' being held in Orlando to benefit global PCOS nonprofit

article

An event benefiting the PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association will be held in downtown Orlando next month.

The 'Rise to the Challenge Gala' will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at The Abbey on South Eola Drive, according to the nonprofit's website.

The event will feature the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, as well as special guests vocalists Mark Romeo and Michelle Amato, and Comedian Emcee Steve Mittleman.

To buy a ticket for the gala, click here.

The nonprofit organization aims to bring awareness to PCOS and help women and girls with the condition overcome their symptoms and reduce their risk for life-threatening related diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer, according to its website.