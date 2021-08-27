Rinse and repeat: Hot temps, more storms expected this weekend

Heading into the weekend, expect the old rinse and repeat weather cycle. This means hot, humid conditions and a continuation of daily tropical downpours.

Highs today, Saturday, and Sunday will remain around the 90° mark, just a hair cooler along the beaches.

Rain chances will begin along the coastal counties before sunrise, gradually spreading inland with time for the afternoon and early evening hours. Heavy downpours and lightning remain the primary hazards.

Moisture will remain high both Saturday and Sunday, current forecast modeling shows a tropical connection, so when it rains, it will absolutely pour!

Rainfall accumulations through Sunday look decent, might want to turn the sprinklers off and conserve a little water, could bring some good karma your way!

If you're traveling today, conditions all across the USA remain in full Summer mode, expect warm temps and scattered showers in many destination cities.

