Ring recalls 350,000 video doorbells after some catch fire

Ring, the Amazon-owned manufacturer of home security products, has recalled 350,000 video doorbell cameras because of a potential fire hazard if installed incorrectly.

The 2nd generation Ring Video Doorbells were sold in the U.S., and about 8,700 more units were sold in Canada, according to a notice posted Tuesday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency said the doorbell’s battery "can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards."

Ring has received 23 reports of doorbells catching fire, resulting in minor property damage. It has also received eight reports of minor burns, according to the notice.

The model and serial number are printed on a label on the back of the 2nd generation Ring Video Doorbells. (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The $100 doorbells were sold from June through October 2020 at electronics and home goods stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon.com. The product has a blue ring on the front and comes in two colors: “satin nickel” (black and silver) and “venetian bronze” (black and bronze). They were sold with a mounting bracket and a USB charging cable, the notice said.

The recall involves the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) model number 5UM5E5 smart doorbell cameras, and only models with certain serial numbers are included.

Consumers can check if their doorbell is included in the recall by entering the serial number on Ring’s website.

Consumers were advised to "immediately stop installing the recalled video doorbells and contact Ring for revised installation instructions or download them here," the CPSC wrote in its notice.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.