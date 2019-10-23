Riders rescued after Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster at Universal Orlando gets stuck

Several riders had to be helped off the Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster at Universal Studios Florida after it got stuck on the tracks Wednesday morning.

According to Fox 35's Sydney Cameron, Orange County Fire Rescue was on standby to help 12 riders off the attraction. Universal employees reportedly help get the passengers off the ride. They were reportedly stuck on two different ride carts.

Video shows the theme park guests walking down the stairs of the attraction to safety.

There are no reported injuries.

