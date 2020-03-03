Reward increased to $54K to find who shot, stabbed dolphins on Florida beaches

article

There is now a $54,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for stabbing one dolphin and shooting another on Florida beaches this year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Law Enforcement (NOAA) originally offered $20,000. On Monday, they announced the increase, hoping it will prompt someone with information to come forward.

Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission discovered a dead dolphin off the coast of Naples on January 30. NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement said it appeared the animal was fatally struck by a bullet or sharp object.

The same week, Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge experts found a dolphin with a bullet in its left side on Pensacola Beach.

NOAA said in May 2019, a dolphin was found with a fatal puncture wound to its head off Captiva Island. That case is still under investigation. A reward is also being offered for information in that case.

"Biologists believe these cases may stem from humans feeding wild dolphins," NOAA said. "Dolphins fed by people learn to associate people and boats with food, which can put them in harmful situations from boat strikes, entanglement in or ingestion of fishing gear, and acts of intentional harm like these."

Harassing, hunting, killing or feeding wild dolphins, or attempting to do these activities is prohibited under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, and is punishable by up to $100,000 in fines and up to one year in jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call NOAA's Enforcement Hotline at 800-853-1964.