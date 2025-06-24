Results in for Democratic primaries held for Florida Senate Dist. 15, Florida House Dist. 40

The Brief State Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis has won the Democratic special election primary for Senate Dist. 15., defeating three others, including her brother, and a former congressman. Tuesday’s special primary was held to fill the vacancy left by the passing of Sen. Geraldine Thompson. In the Democratic special election primary for House Dist. 40, former Rep. Travaris McCurdy was defeated by legislative aide RaShon Young.



LaVon Bracy Davis and RaShon Young have won the Democratic special election primaries for Florida Senate Dist. 15 and Florida House Dist. 40, respectively. The two now advance to the special general election in September.

Florida Senate District 15 special primary election

Election Results:

State Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis has won the Democratic special election primary for Senate Dist. 15., defeating three others, including her brother, and a former congressman.

The special primary election was held to fill the Florida Senate District 15 seat left vacant by the death of State Sen. Geraldine Thompson. Thompson, a respected legislator and civil rights advocate, died in February.

Four Democrats were vying for the Senate nomination: current Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, her brother and former Sen. Randolph Bracy, former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson, and attorney Coretta Anthony-Smith.

Representative LaVon Bracy Davis | Former state Senator Randolph Bracy | Former firebrand congressman Alan Grayson | Personal injury attorney Coretta Anthony-Smith

A total of 12,880 votes were cast. In unofficial results released by the Orange County Supervisor of Elections, Bracy Davis won the Democratic primary with 42.96% of the vote (5,533 votes), followed by Coretta Anthony-Smith at 28.31% (3,646 votes). Former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson trails with 16.72% (2,153 votes), while Randolph Bracy receives 12.02% (1,548 votes).

The race had drawn interest due to the sibling rivalry and the involvement of notable political figures.

The backstory:

Geraldine Thompson served the West Orlando area and was known for her work in education and civil rights. Her passing in February created a ripple in local Democratic politics, triggering a rare mid-cycle shuffle.

Bracy Davis, her would-be successor, previously held House District 40, leaving that seat open and further adding to the electoral reshuffle.

What's next:

LaVon Bracy Davis now advances to the Sept. 2 general election to face Republican Willie Montague, who secured his party’s nomination unopposed.

Florida House Dist. 40 special primary election

A special primary election was also held for Florida House District 40, which was up for grabs after Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis stepped down to run for the late Sen. Geraldine Thompson’s Senate seat.

Election Results:

Legislative aide RaShon Young defeated former State Rep. Travaris McCurdy and current.

A total of 5,039 votes were cast. In unofficial results released by the Orange County Supervisor of Elections, RaShon Young won the Democratic primary with 55.43% of the vote (2,793 votes), defeating former state Rep. Travaris McCurdy, who received 44.57% (2,246 votes). A total of 5,039 votes were cast.

Former Rep. Travaris McCurdy (L) | Current legislative aide RaShon Young (R)

The backstory:

Travaris McCurdy previously held a House seat and has served as a legislative aide to both Randolph Bracy and Geraldine Thompson. He lost a Democratic primary in 2022 after redistricting reshaped his political base.

RaShon Young, 26, emerged from within the Bracy-Bracy Davis political network and now serves as Bracy Davis’ chief of staff. She endorsed him the day she launched her Senate campaign.

What's next:

The winner of the State House Dist. 40 Democratic primary will face Republican Tuan Le and write-in candidate Christopher Hall of Tallahassee in the Sept. 2 general election.

