Rescued loggerhead sea turtle released into Gulf of Mexico after 8 months of rehabilitation

After eight months of medication, fluids, antibiotics, as well as a diet of jumbo shrimp and restaurant-quality fish, a 128-pound loggerhead sea turtle was healthy enough to return to the wild.

The loggerhead named Wiley was found floating sideways at the Crystal River Power Plant in Citrus County last summer. When Wiley arrived at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, she was thin and had several skin ulcers and algae build up along her shell, which meant she had been sick for a while and was not eating regularly.

Wiley was also anemic and had gastrointestinal gas that was creating abnormal buoyancy, causing her to float sideways. She only weighed 90 pounds when she was found in Citrus County. However, she began gaining weight and swimming normally within her first month of treatment.

“Wiley had the typical challenges throughout rehab, but was resilient,” explained CMA veterinarian Shelley Marquardt, DVM. “Getting her to rest on the bottom of the rehab pool was the first hurdle, and then it was slow, steady improvement from there. She was partial to the jumbo shrimp and especially enjoyed the occasional crab. After months of good nutrition and medical care, Wiley is ready to be released.”

Wiley was released back into the wild at Fred Howard Park in Tarpon Springs.