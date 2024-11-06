Republicans win Senate majority, House control not yet determined: Associated Press

The Republican Party has won the U.S. Senate majority, regaining control for the first time in four years, but who will win the House?

Related: Senate balance of power: Republicans win majority

2024 U.S. Senate Election Results

Republicans win the Senate majority: What does this mean?

((Photo by Bonnie Cash/Getty Images))

This Senate win gives the GOP power and a lead role in determining the next president's Cabinet, as well as filling seats on the Supreme Court if there is a vacancy.

The party will hold at least 52 seats, enough for an outright majority.

It’s not yet clear who will serve as the next Senate majority leader. Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who is the longest serving Senate leader in history, announced earlier this year that he would step down.

Related: Live election results: Donald Trump wins, elected the 47th President of the United States: Associated Press

Who will win the House?

((Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images))

The House of Representatives is still up for grabs as 57 seats are yet to be called.

Currently, there are 180 Democrats and 198 Republicans.

Four seats will need to be flipped from the Republicans in order for the Democrats to gain control of the House, according to the AP. They would also need to do that while maintaining the seats they have, which could prove to be a hard task, especially considering the congressional districts where Trump has won.

This means control of the House could come down to just a few seats or even a single seat.