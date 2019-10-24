Report: Universal's new 'Epic Universe' theme park expected to open in 2023

article

Let the countdown begin.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Epic Universe, Universal’s fourth theme park in Orlando, is expected to open as soon as early 2023. The announcement was made Thursday morning during a Comcast earnings call, according to the Sentinel.

Additional information wasn't given, including the exact expected opening date or attraction themes.

Universal Orlando Resort announced in August that they would be breaking ground on their fourth theme park in Orlando.

“Our vision for Epic Universe is historic,” said Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Universal Parks & Resorts. “It will build on everything we have done and become the most immersive and innovative theme park we have ever created. It is an investment in our business, our industry, our team members and our community.”

Guests will reportedly be able to travel "beyond their wildest imagination" and into "beloved stories and through vibrant lands on adventures where the journey is as astounding as the destination."

In addition to a theme park, Epic Universe will also feature an entertainment center, hotels, shops, restaurants, and more.

Universal Orlando Resort said that they will hire an additional 14,000 team members for the new park. Positions will include professional, technical, and culinary jobs. Base pay will start at $15 an hour.

Epic Universe will be Universal Orlando Resort's fourth theme park in Central Florida, joining Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay.