Report: Florida woman arrested after deputies find child covered in fleas, which then cover deputies

A Florida woman was arrested after deputies say they found a 6-year-old child covered with fleas inside a home. The home was also ridden with dog feces, authorities said Monday.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Fort Walton Beach-area home on April 22 after the child locked 58-year-old Toni Reid out of the house.

When deputies entered the home, they say they found the child hiding in a closet. Deputies reported they became covered in fleas while inside the home.

"There were also three dogs at the house, including a 17-year old dog that could not walk and was covered with flies. Dog feces and urine were spread throughout the home," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

They say they also discovered the child’s bedroom had only a bare mattress with a large hole down to its springs.

"There were also an abundance of flies, multiple knives within the victim’s reach in the kitchen, as well as multiple chemicals on kitchen counters."

Reid was charged with child neglect.

The sheriff’s office did not say the relationship between the woman and the child.