Report: 3 newborns abandoned in Orlando since 2016 are siblings

Three babies that were found abandoned years apart in Orlando have turned out to be siblings, according to a DNA test requested by detectives with the Orlando Police Department.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that back in July 2019, a 1-day-old newborn was found outside a unit at the Willow Key Apartments. Detectives say a note found with the baby explained that the mother left the child there because she was in fear of the child's father.

But that wasn't the first baby that had reportedly been abandoned there, the Sentinel reported. Two other babies had previously been found abandoned in the same manner in prior years.

"During the investigation, I learned of two additional cases, one in 2016 and one in 2017, in which two newborns were found abandoned under similar circumstances," Detective G. Luker wrote in a memo to Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon. "I submitted DNA from all three children and learned they shared the same mother and father."

Investigators on the cases now want to hire United Data Connect to conduct a genealogy analysis to help identify the children’s parents.

“Based on the egregious and neglectful behavior of the parent(s), and the bizarre facts of this case, unlike any other documented case, it is imperative to conduct a well-being check of all involved parties,” Detective Luker wrote.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, city commissioners unanimously approved the Orlando Police Department use of the money on Monday, which comes out of the law enforcement trust fund.