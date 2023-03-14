Rep. George Santos files paperwork for re-election

Embattled Long Island Congressman George Santos has filed paperwork to formally declare his candidacy to stand for re-election in 2024.

The move does not mean he will definitely run for office again.

Santos has acknowledged that some fellow lawmakers do not want him to seek re-election after he admitted to lying about his education, work experience and family background.

Santos is also facing federal and local investigations into his finances.

Earlier this month, the House Ethics Committee announced that it was launching an investigation into Santos, seeking to determine whether he "may have engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign" among other actions.

Rep. Santos admitted in an exclusive interview with Fox 5 that he was a terrible liar.

When asked by Jodi Goldberg to comment on a recent report claiming that more than $365,000 is missing from his campaign filings, Santos pleaded ignorance.