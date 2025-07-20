Rehabilitated brown pelicans set for release Monday at Ponce Inlet beach
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Marine Science Center will release several rehabilitated brown pelicans back into the wild on Monday morning following treatment for injuries caused by fishing hooks and line entanglements.
The public is invited to witness the release, which is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on July 21 at the dog beach in Lighthouse Point Park.
While the Marine Science Center will be closed to visitors that day, limited free parking will be available in the main lot, with a short walk required to reach the release site. Parking inside Lighthouse Point Park will require a fee.
Marine Science Center officials said the release may be rescheduled depending on weather conditions.
The Source: The information in this article comes from The Marine Science Center.