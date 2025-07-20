Rehabilitated brown pelicans set for release Monday at Ponce Inlet beach

The Brief The Marine Science Center will release several rehabilitated brown pelicans on Monday morning at the dog beach in Lighthouse Point Park, Ponce Inlet. The public is invited to attend, though the center will remain closed and parking may be limited.



The Marine Science Center will release several rehabilitated brown pelicans back into the wild on Monday morning following treatment for injuries caused by fishing hooks and line entanglements.

The public is invited to witness the release, which is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on July 21 at the dog beach in Lighthouse Point Park.

While the Marine Science Center will be closed to visitors that day, limited free parking will be available in the main lot, with a short walk required to reach the release site. Parking inside Lighthouse Point Park will require a fee.

Marine Science Center officials said the release may be rescheduled depending on weather conditions.