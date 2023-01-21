Expand / Collapse search

Regal Cinemas closing 39 US movie theaters following parent company Cineworld's bankruptcy filing

By Greg Norman
Published 
Business
FOX Business
A sign hangs outside of a Regal Cinemas location on September 07, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Regal Cinemas is preparing to close 39 movie theaters around the U.S. in mid-February, according to a new document filed in bankruptcy court this week by its U.K. parent company Cineworld. 

The filing says by rejecting the leases starting Feb. 15, "the Debtors estimate.... [it] will save their estates approximately $22 million annually." 

Cineworld, which filed for bankruptcy in September, wrote that its "businesses have been acutely impacted by the global spread of COVID-19 and its attendant consequences, including a decline in cinema attendance, a disrupted film release and production schedule, and a rise in at home entertainment alternatives." 

People visit a Regal Cinemas theater in New York City. (Susannah Ireland/AFP via Getty Images)

The 39 theaters set to close are: 

Alaska:  

Tikahtnu Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX, Anchorage 

California:  

Berkeley 7, Berkeley 

Parkway Plaza Stadium 18 & IMAX, Cajon 

Metro Point, Costa Mesa 

Escondido Stadium 16 & IMAX, Escondido 

Hemet Cinema 12, Hemet 

Sherman Oaks Galleria 16, Los Angeles 

Yorba Linda & IMAX, Yorba Linda 

Colorado:  

Meadows Stadium 12, Littleton 

SouthGlenn Stadium 14, Centennial 

Florida:  

Shadowood 16, Boca Raton 

South Beach Stadium 18 & IMAX, Miami 

The Regal Cinemas Union Square location in New York City, one of the 39 theaters set to close. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Hawaii:  

Keauhou Stadium 7, Kona 

Illinois:  

Bolingbrook Stadium 12, Bolingbrook 

Round Lake Beach Stadium 18, Round Lake Beach 

Maine: 

Brunswick 10, Brunswick 

Maryland:  

Bowie Stadium 14, Bowie 

Rockville Center Stadium 13, Rockville 

Massachusetts: 

Fenway Stadium 13 & RPX, Boston 

Nebraska:  

Omaha Stadium 16, Omaha 

Nevada:  

Village Square Stadium 18, Las Vegas 

New Hampshire: 

Concord 10, Concord 

New Jersey:  

Hamilton Commons Stadium 14, Mays Landing 

Pohatcong Stadium 12, Phillipsburg 

A Regal Cinemas theater in Irvine, California, that will remain open while seven others are set to close across the state. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images)

New Mexico:  

Santa Fe Stadium 14, Santa Fe 

New York:  

Elmwood Center 16, Buffalo 

Ithaca Mall Stadium 14, Ithaca 

Cortlandt Town Center, Mohegan Lake 

Union Square Stadium 14, New York 

Greece Ridge Stadium 12, Rochester 

Transit Center Stadium 18 & IMAX, Williamsville 

North Carolina: 

Beaver Creek Stadium 12, Apex 

Ohio:  

Montrose Movies Stadium 12, Akron 

Pennsylvania:  

Barn Plaza Stadium 14, Doylestown 

Oaks Stadium 24, Oaks 

Virginia:  

Stonefield Stadium 14 & IMAX, Charlottesville 

Greenbrier Stadium 13, Chesapeake 

Washington: 

Meridian 16, Seattle 

Washington, D.C.: 

Gallery Place Stadium 14, Washington, D.C. 

Regal, as of April 2022, said it "operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theater circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,787 screens in 505 theaters in 42 states along with American Samoa, the District of Columbia, Guam and Saipan." 

