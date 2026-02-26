Red flag fire warning issued for Central Florida: Volusia, Lake, Seminole, Orange, Osceola, North Brevard

The Brief Several Central Florida counties were issued a red flag warning due to low humidity and gusty winds on Thursday, Feb. 26. The red flag warning is active from 1 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 26. Residents are asked not to light fires, place vehicles on dry grass and to properly discard cigarettes.



A red flag warning is issued across east central Florida due to low humidity and gusty winds, the National Weather Service reported.

the Orlando Fire Department fought a fire on Arnold Palmer Drive on Feb. 23.

What we know:

A red flag warning is designated when potentially hazardous fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said.

Red flag warnings are associated with the largest 10% of fires. The warnings are issued if relative humidity falls below 35% for four hours or more, Volusia County said.

What areas are affected?

On Feb. 26, the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for east central Florida counties, including: Volusia, Lake, Seminole, Orange, Osceola and North Brevard counties.

The warning is in effect until 6 p.m.

With southwest winds traveling 15 mph with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph and a low humidity of 30 to 35 percent, fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, the National Weather Service said.

Drought monitor

Current fires in Florida

To view other fires in Florida, view the Florida Forest Service website.

Burn Ban

Fire prevention tips

Amid the red flag warning, residents are asked to:

Not conduct any outdoor burning

Keep vehicles off dry grass

Property discard cigarettes

Call 911 to report a fire