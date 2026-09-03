Records expose past allegations of sexual misconduct of arrested Poinciana High School staffer

The Brief A Poinciana High School campus monitor was arrested after allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old student. FOX 35 Investigates has uncovered he was previously banned as a jail officer following allegations of a sexual battery and indecent exposure. District officials now plan to recommend terminating his employment following his release on bond.



A Poinciana High School campus monitor faces child abuse charges after allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old student, revealing past sexual abuse allegations that cost him his correctional license.

John Carrasquillo, 62, was arrested this week after allegedly grabbing the student by the collar, pushing the teenager into a golf cart and pinning him against a wall.

Assault allegations

What we know:

Carrasquillo was tasked with patrolling hallways to prevent disruptions, though his arrest report notes he could not issue official discipline.

The Osceola County School District confirmed he also previously served as coach of the girls' varsity basketball team.

A judge set his bond at $500, which he posted to go home, while ordering him to have no contact with the 14-year-old victim.

Sexual battery allegations

The backstory:

Carrasquillo was previously employed as an Orange County jail corrections officer until his time there ended in 2013.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission ultimately revoked his correctional license in 2015, listing under the "offense" category, sexual battery, indecent exposure and misuse of a public position. He was placed on the state Brady List for a "sex offense."

There are no records of criminal charges relating to those allegations. The Orange County Sheriff's Office investigated him in 2010 when an inmate accused him of sexual battery, but no arrest was made because the victim chose not to seek prosecution.

Public records reveal an Osceola County Sheriff's Office arrest in 2009 for stalking, which resulted in him undergoing pre-trial diversion.

What they're saying:

Poinciana High School student Reyn Demesmin called the allegations "disgusting."

"We come to school just to, like, really, we're supposed to learn here and get an education," she said.

Demesmin added that schools should conduct thorough background checks because "there are so many weirdos and just a lot of people who choose to work in schools just so they can get closer to kids."

Osceola School District responds

The School District of Osceola County defended its hiring process in a statement, noting that Carrasquillo "was hired and cleared through all required procedures" under state law. However, district officials confirmed the superintendent now intends to recommend his termination at a regularly scheduled school board meeting pursuant to state law and collective bargaining terms.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official statements and records provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Orange County Corrections, Osceola County Sheriff's Office, the FDLE's Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission, and the School District of Osceola County, as well as several interviews with Poinciana High School students.



