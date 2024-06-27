Recognize them? Police seek ID of suspects in Ocoee home invasion

The Ocoee Police Department is looking for multiple suspects they say are connected to a home invasion.

The incident happened on June 17, around 11:15 p.m. at a home on Regal River Circle, police said.

Authorities said the suspects were armed with a gun when they forced themselves inside the victim's home.

The group took off with cash and multiple items, officials said. They were seen traveling in a dark Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Bonner at cbonner@ocoee.org or (407) 905-3160 or call Crimeline.