Recognize him? Florida man accused of recording woman in Kohl's dressing room, police say

Police are looking for a Central Florida man they say was recording a woman in a dressing room stall at a Kohl's store in Orange City.

According to a Facebook post by Orange City police, on July 16, a man seen in a surveillance video was in the ladies dressing room of a Kohl's store videotaping a woman in the adjacent stall. When the woman noticed and confronted him, the man reportedly took off. Police say they do not know which direction he went.

Anyone with information is asked to call 386-775-5478 or email ttheriault@orangecityfl.gov.