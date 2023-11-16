Cop impersonator sparks concerns in Florida neighborhood

Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer in Ocala.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) shared Ring camera video of the man in hopes someone would recognize him and come forward with information.

On Nov. 3, the man reportedly went to a home on Water Trak, dressed in a protective vest, and rang the doorbell.

The victim didn't answer the door, so he called the victim, falsely claiming to be "Detective Nichols," deputies said.

On the same day, he approached a woman in the Countryside Estates subdivision, while wearing what appeared to be a Sheriff’s Office shirt, and asked her if she had seen a missing little girl before walking off.

Both residents were concerned and suspicious about their interactions with him and contacted MCSO.

Authorities confirmed the man does not work for their agency.

The man is believed to be traveling in a white SUV and may have ties to Citrus County, deputies said.

If you recognize him or have had a similar interaction with someone pretending to be an officer, you're asked to call deputies at (352) 732-9111. You can call in anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP(7867).