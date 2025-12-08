Rainfall totals: Here's how much fell in Orlando, Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - After a dry stretch, Central Florida got some much-needed rain over the weekend.
Parts of Osceola, Orange and Brevard counties saw the most rain, according to preliminary totals from the National Weather Service.
Celebration had the highest level of rain, with 3.74 inches. The area around Disney's Hollywood Studios saw 3.48 inches.
Rainfall totals from the National Weather Service:
Brevard County
- Titusville: 3.21"
- Lagrange: 3.16"
- Merrit Island: 2.45"
- Patrick Space Force Base: 2.18"
Lake County
- Four Corners: 2.81"
Orange County
- Hollywood Studios: 3.48"
- Killarney: 3.12"
- Windermere: 2.85"
- Magic Kingdom: 2.71"
- Lockwood: 2.61"
- Orlando International Airport: 2.45"
- Azalea Park: 2.18"
- Orlando Executive Airport: 2.16"
Osceola County
- Celebration: 2.63"
- Kissimmee: 2.51"
Seminole County
- Winter Springs: 2.10"
- Oviedo: 2.03"
Volusia County
- Osteen: 2.15"
The Source: This article was written based on information from the National Weather Service and the FOX 35 Storm Team.