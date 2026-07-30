Quest’s Camp Thunderbird helps kids and adults with disabilities thrive

The Brief Quest's Camp Thunderbird is an inclusive summer camp in Florida providing recreational activities for children and adults with developmental disabilities. The week-long program gives campers the opportunity to build friendships, gain independence, and compete in team events such as the annual "Thunder Cup." The camp offers essential care for parents and guardians, giving them a well-deserved break from continuous caregiving duties.



Quest’s Camp Thunderbird is giving children and adults with developmental disabilities the chance to enjoy a traditional summer camp experience while providing respite for their families and caregivers.

Located at Wekiwa Springs State Park, the camp has served individuals with developmental disabilities since 1969.

What they're saying:

Camp Thunderbird is like a traditional summer camp. Campers participate in activities including swimming, sports, crafts and team competitions, with programs designed to accommodate a wide range of abilities, from individuals with autism and Down syndrome to those who require around-the-clock assistance.

Here you will only find counselors serving campers with developmental disabilities.

"We serve both adults and children with developmental disabilities," said Faye Murphy, Vice President of Training Centers and Recreation at Quest’s Camp Thunderbird. "So we service the full spectrum of developmental disabilities, including autism, down syndrome, cerebral palsy. We have individuals who are ambulatory, unable to walk and physically able to do most things right through to individuals who are non-ambulatory who require assistance with every aspect of their daily life."

Longtime camper Sammy Bell said Camp Thunderbird has become a second home.

"I’ve been coming to camp since I was 11 or 12," Bell said. "I have been coming to camp for 27 years. It’s been a home away from home. I made a lot of friends over the years – especially counselors."

During the week-long camp, it’s an opportunity for parents and guardians to get a break from the demands of 24-hour caregiving, while their loved ones are on their own vacation.

"The counselors are nice," camper Michael Rodriguez said.

The week culminates with the "Thunder Cup," a camp-wide competition featuring land and water events, trivia and team challenges that emphasize inclusion over competition. Organizers said every activity is designed so campers of all abilities can participate.

"We have four cabins — two male, two female and this is the day it’s kind of like a mini Olympics," Murphy said. "So, all throughout the week, the cabins will compete against each other – biggest and loudest chants, cheers, cleanest cabin, and collect points. And then on Thursday, thunder cup day, they compete in land and water events. And there’s trivia at the end of the day."

The goal is to make everyone feel included in all of the activities, regardless of their needs.

Living, playing and competing together for one week at Camp Thunderbird gives campers a chance to thrive.

"It’s very hard to be away from home, but give it a chance," Bell said. "Maybe you will like it."