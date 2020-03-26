Puppies from Atlanta Humane Society visit Georgia Aquarium during COVID-19 closure

Adoptable puppies from the Atlanta Humane Society visited the Georgia Aquarium on Thursday, March 26, while it was closed due to the new coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

“No ruff days here, just a couple of cute puppers from @AtlantaHumane exploring our Ocean Voyager habitat,” a tweet from the aquarium said. The puppies can be seen in the video checking out the exhibit, and some were caught resting overlooking a shark tank.

The aquarium announced on Facebook that it would be closed to the public on March 19.