Pulse Memorial: Orlando unveils updated plans for permanent site as 10-year remembrance nears

The Brief Orlando officials unveiled updated plans for a permanent Pulse memorial ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the nightclub shooting. The memorial will feature a healing garden, reflecting pool and tributes to the 49 victims killed in 2016. Construction is expected to begin in September, with the memorial slated to open next year.



Orlando officials unveiled updated plans for the city’s permanent Pulse memorial Monday, bringing the project a step closer to construction as the 10-year anniversary of the nightclub shooting approaches.

City commissioners received a progress update on the memorial, which is expected to break ground in September and open during the second half of next year.

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The memorial will be built on the site of the former Pulse nightclub, where 49 people were killed and dozens more were injured in the June 12, 2016, mass shooting.

Project planners said the design is approximately 60% complete and remains on schedule.

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The plans include several distinct spaces intended for reflection, remembrance and healing, including a visitor pavilion, a survivors’ commons, a healing garden, a reflecting pool and an "Angel Ellipse" honoring the 49 victims.

Officials said the memorial will incorporate artifacts recovered from the nightclub, including the original chandelier that hung above the dance floor. Other materials from the building will be repurposed throughout the site.

Part of the original dance floor also will be preserved and incorporated into the memorial as a symbolic connection to the site’s history, planners said.

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Design elements throughout the memorial will feature ripple-like patterns inspired by the word "Pulse," reflecting themes of life, movement and remembrance.

Project leaders said the memorial is intended to provide a place where survivors, victims’ families and visitors can gather to honor those lost and reflect on the tragedy.

The city took over responsibility for the memorial project after years of delays and setbacks involving previous efforts to create a permanent tribute at the site.